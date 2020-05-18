STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police crack murder mystery of 57-year-old, 4 months into incident 

Unravelling the mystery behind the murder of a 57-year-old man at Valayanchirangara near Perumbavoor about four months ago was a tough nut to crack for the police.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unravelling the mystery behind the murder of a 57-year-old man at Valayanchirangara near Perumbavoor about four months ago was a tough nut to crack for the police. Though the person died due to injuries inflicted on his head using a weapon, the investigation hit a roadblock since there was no evidence left on the crime scene. There were also no witnesses.  However, a scientific investigation with the DNA samples received from the crime spot helped the Ernakulam Rural Police to solve the case. 

The police on Sunday arrested Mathaikunju, 43, of Valayanchirangara, in connection with the murder of Vijayan Illathukudi of Varikkadu, Valayanchirangara, on the night of January 19. The accused is a neighbour of the deceased. Vijayan was found dead in a pool of blood on an abandoned plot about 50 metres away from the toddy shop at Varikkadu. According to the police, Vijayan’s murder was due to a sudden provocation following a drunken brawl. He was last seen by the toddy shop employees when the shop was closing at 8 pm. He and 13 migrant workers were consuming toddy at that time.

The police questioned the four toddy shop employees and the migrant workers multiple times but did not receive any significant clues. “The DNA of the bloodstain found from the nail clippings of the victim was found to be the same from the sample found inside the shop. Besides, the DNA samples found on the wall outside the shop were also of that person who was with the deceased. However, we could not identify the person in the initial phase of the investigation. We used the DNA samples and did a cross-reference of those who were at the toddy shop and that led us to the culprit,” said Perumbavoor DySP K Bijumon, who monitored the inquiry. 

The accused was identified during the third round of blood sample collection of the suspects. “Mathaikunju was summoned to the police station multiple times but he evaded questioning by leaving the spot,” said an officer. “Vijayan’s house is near the toddy shop. Mathaikunju had the habit of drinking at night and he used to keep toddy in the back room of the toddy shop. He used to enter the building through the back door and have the toddy even after the shop was closed.

On that night, he was spotted by Vijayan. They entered into a verbal duel and Vijayan used foul language. The accused confessed he was provoked and hit Vijayan on the head using a brick,” said the officer. Mathaikunju later dragged the body to the spot where it was found. He then washed his body in a canal. “The primary inquiry itself revealed that Vijayan had no enmity towards anyone,” said Bijumon. On Sunday, he was taken to the crime scene for evidence collection

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam Rural Police murder
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp