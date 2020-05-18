Police crack murder mystery of 57-year-old, 4 months into incident 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unravelling the mystery behind the murder of a 57-year-old man at Valayanchirangara near Perumbavoor about four months ago was a tough nut to crack for the police. Though the person died due to injuries inflicted on his head using a weapon, the investigation hit a roadblock since there was no evidence left on the crime scene. There were also no witnesses. However, a scientific investigation with the DNA samples received from the crime spot helped the Ernakulam Rural Police to solve the case.

The police on Sunday arrested Mathaikunju, 43, of Valayanchirangara, in connection with the murder of Vijayan Illathukudi of Varikkadu, Valayanchirangara, on the night of January 19. The accused is a neighbour of the deceased. Vijayan was found dead in a pool of blood on an abandoned plot about 50 metres away from the toddy shop at Varikkadu. According to the police, Vijayan’s murder was due to a sudden provocation following a drunken brawl. He was last seen by the toddy shop employees when the shop was closing at 8 pm. He and 13 migrant workers were consuming toddy at that time.

The police questioned the four toddy shop employees and the migrant workers multiple times but did not receive any significant clues. “The DNA of the bloodstain found from the nail clippings of the victim was found to be the same from the sample found inside the shop. Besides, the DNA samples found on the wall outside the shop were also of that person who was with the deceased. However, we could not identify the person in the initial phase of the investigation. We used the DNA samples and did a cross-reference of those who were at the toddy shop and that led us to the culprit,” said Perumbavoor DySP K Bijumon, who monitored the inquiry.

The accused was identified during the third round of blood sample collection of the suspects. “Mathaikunju was summoned to the police station multiple times but he evaded questioning by leaving the spot,” said an officer. “Vijayan’s house is near the toddy shop. Mathaikunju had the habit of drinking at night and he used to keep toddy in the back room of the toddy shop. He used to enter the building through the back door and have the toddy even after the shop was closed.

On that night, he was spotted by Vijayan. They entered into a verbal duel and Vijayan used foul language. The accused confessed he was provoked and hit Vijayan on the head using a brick,” said the officer. Mathaikunju later dragged the body to the spot where it was found. He then washed his body in a canal. “The primary inquiry itself revealed that Vijayan had no enmity towards anyone,” said Bijumon. On Sunday, he was taken to the crime scene for evidence collection