Health dept tightens vigil as one more tests positive in Ernakulam district

Currently, the district has seven active cases in total. Of these, three are Ernakulam natives.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 29-year-old pregnant woman who arrived here from Dubai on Saturday tested Covid positive on Monday, putting the district health department on a high alert. This is the second infected case in the district in as many days. The Kalamassery native, who was under home quarantine following her arrival on May 16, was shifted to the government medical college hospital on Sunday night after she developed severe uneasiness. Making matters worse is that fact that she was in a flight which also carried another 75 pregnant women, out of a total of 181 passengers.

“As the pregnant women were allowed to stay under home quarantine, our surveillance team is keenly monitoring the situation. Though the patient was asymptomatic, she tested positive within two days. Her condition is stable now.

Medical officers and nurses were also on the flight to assist them and all have strictly maintained social distancing throughout the travel,” said Ernakulam DMO N K Kuttappan. According to health officials, 13 people with Covid symptoms were admitted to hospitals in the district on Monday. Five were discharged from observation.

