It’s a rough ride for automobile workshops  

As per govt notification on April 8, two-wheeler workshops are permitted to function from 10am to 5pm on every Thursday and Sunday

A two-wheeler workshop owner at work after the reopening of his outlet in Kochi ,A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though the lockdown restrictions have been eased in Ernakulam, the number of vehicles taking to the streets is still low. Two months of little vehicular movement has left workshop owners in the city in deep crisis. Though the prolonged inactivity has caused technical glitches in many vehicles, the number of automobiles being taken for repair works is comparatively low, forcing workshop owners to remain closed.
As per the  state government’s notification on April 8, two-wheeler workshops are permitted to function from 10 am to 5 pm on every Thursday and Sunday. While two-wheeler repairing shops are sparsely available in the city,  four-wheeler workshops are mostly closed.

“Though the functioning is limited to just two days, we open daily as the restrictions have been eased. However, we only get a maximum of three cases every day and most of them are minor issues. For the same reason, it is not viable to summon my regular employees,” said Rajan P, a two-wheeler repairing shop owner from Vazhakkala. 

Meanwhile, the unavailability of spare parts is affecting the functioning of four-wheeler workshops. “Ever since the commencement of lockdown, I haven’t opened my workshop. While I used to get above 40 vehicles per day, the number is very less these days. Even if I open, the earnings wouldn’t be enough to survive. After all, I need to pay my employees and rent,” said Prasad Chandrasekhar, a workshop owner.
The gap between the “functioning days” has also affected the work. “As the majority of the works require continuous repair in consecutive days, many of the workshop owners won’t take in vehicles. Besides, there is no permission to wash the vehicles and necessary spare parts are hard to get,” added Prasad.

Comments

