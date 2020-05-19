Monsoon: Govt urged to take steps to prevent another flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to take necessary measures to avoid a repeat of disasters that occurred in 2018, in the wake of experts forecasting a “normal to above-normal rains” this year. According to the release issued by the organisation, the lockdown has brought down power consumption, due to which water level at the hydroelectric dams is at 36 per cent now, compared to 25.9 per cent last year during the same time.

“Accordingly, the experts and scientists have already sent their representation to the Kerala government to implement flood safety protocols. At present, Idukki dam alone has 43 per cent of its storage capacity and the Moolamattam powerhouse currently produces 80 lakh units of electricity. In May 2018, the 25 per cent water level in Idukki dam rose to 95 per cent in July, causing the huge havoc,” it read.

The chamber urged the government to intervene to reduce the water levels at Mullaperiyar, Parambikkulam and Upper Sholayar dams which are controlled by Tamil Nadu, but open to Kerala.As per the representation sent to the state chief secretary by scientists and river protection groups, though the state has prepared rule curves and operating procedures for some dams, they were prepared unilaterally by agencies operating them, without wider stakeholder consultation.

