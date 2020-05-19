STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Plight of ‘bored’ exams in lockdown

Reams of paper have been dedicated to analysing the effects of coronavirus on our economies, politics and labour.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Reams of paper have been dedicated to analysing the effects of coronavirus on our economies, politics and labour. But not enough has been discussed about the plight of children who have the misfortune of appearing for their Class  X and XII Board exams in the curse year of 2020. As it is, the three years spanning 10th to 12th are the most stressful years in the life of an Indian teenager. There is a confusing quagmire of organisations and boards that will determine the future of children. Right at the top there is the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Then there are the different Boards, with every state having its own ‘State Board’. There is also the CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGSCE. 

My school followed the CBSE, and we were prescribed books by another organisation – NCERT. Apart from the official books, we had to pore over books by private publishers as well – guides, supplementary books and ‘revision’ books. The build-up to the Board Exam begins a year earlier. Right from Class IX, parents begin to apply subtle pressure on their children. Comparisons are served along with breakfast, and follow-ups are slipped in during dinners.

Friends who studied together for a decade are divided into batches based on their perceived intelligence. The coursework is completed by November, and what follows is a natural ‘lockdown’ enforced by the students’ families. They are not allowed to step out of their house. Social distancing norms are set in place, ‘cable’ television is disconnected and playing outside is off-limits. Like cricketers who compete in the IPL before the World Cup, students take rigorous ‘Pre-Board’ exams to add further pressure on to themselves. 

When the exams finally come to an end with the advent of summer, there is no time for celebration. Instead, the summer is filled with tension and anxiety. If a heat map of prayers was drawn out, one would find that the months of March to May witness the most prayers sent up to god. Students, parents, and their schools collectively unite to pray to the Almighty for better results. 

My heart goes out to students who have their Board exams this year. While the 10th Board Exams have been conducted across the nation, students belonging to North-East Delhi missed out on a few subjects due to the anti-CAA riots. As for Class XII Board Exams, some of the examinations are yet to be conducted. While it might seem like more days to prepare, I know from personal experience that it is not necessarily true. We had 10 days of  ‘gaps’ for our Mathematics exam, and by the 10th day, I was a bag of nerves who inhaled Geometry and exhaled Trigonometry. 

Lakhs of students this year will have to go through the anxiety of waiting for their results, and then appearing for competitive exams for their graduation. To these students, I wish I could say ‘This too shall pass’. But the word ‘pass’ usually has negative connotations for students (‘pass mark’, ‘just pass’). I shall instead use a phrase usually used in schools. This phase too shall pass in 1st division, and we shall out come out of it in flying colours. All the best!

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp