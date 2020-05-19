Rs 1.9-cr project to develop Vasco da Gama square

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To enrich and boost the tourism potential of Fort Kochi, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) is implementing the Beach Front Upgradation at Vasco Square in Fort Kochi with a project cost of Rs 1.95 crore.Vasco da Gama square is one of the most popular locations in Fort Kochi. The narrow promenade with its Chinese fishing nets and numerous delicious seafood stalls has its charm. The area is also one of the most popular movie locations in Fort Kochi.

“Once completed, the Vasco de Gama public square and walkway development project will improve the existing beach walkway and connected landmarks. CSML has plans to improve connectivity, efficient utilisation of public space with the uniform pavement,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO of CSML.The work on restoration of drains, widening of walkway and tree guarding are in an advanced stage of completion and the work is expected to be completed by September 2020.

Once completed, the square will give Kochiites another hangout place on a beach for a public function, musical programmes and cultural events, he added.The project is strategically proposed along the beachfront to improve the aesthetic beauty of the beach. CSML has plans to introduce universally accessible infrastructure, especially for differently-abled with adequate seating facilities and organised parking.

Another highlight of the project will be the lighting with individual control and dimming facility through remote operations. The beachfront is proposed with pedestrian-centric design through controlled entry points with access to authorised vehicles.

