A race against time to prevent flooding

KOCHI: With Cyclone Amphan intensifying, Kochi and nearby regions are set to bear the brunt of incessant rain and flooding. Simultaneously, the city has 15 more days to prepare for its annual monsoon. With weather experts predicting heavy rainfall, Kochi is on its toes, going about on a war-footing to renovate canals, clear drains, construct bunds and complete related works to avoid severe waterlogging like previous years.

On Tuesday, the once-bitten, twice-shy city woke up to fewer waterlogged areas. Authorities concerned have credited the first phase of Operation Breakthrough for the same. However, Kochi residents still have their apprehensions.

PM Harris, chairman, Standing Committee for Works, Kochi corporation, said despite the lockdown and shortage of guest labourers, they are trying to speed up work in an efficient manner. However, he expressed fears over the metro stretch from MG Road till Edappally. “The drains on this stretch are covered with slabs by the Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL).

These haven’t been cleaned for two years. The drains need to be de-silted to avoid waterlogging on roads and overspill of sewage. Owing to this, almost every shop at MG Road is waterlogged and businessmen face a loss of `2lakh per day during the rainy season. The matter was discussed in the presence of Minister V S Sunil Kumar, the District Collector, Mayor and myself. However, measures weren’t taken,” he said.

As a result, Harris’ team themselves removed slabs over the drains at MG Road on Tuesday.

built in the area. Similarly, several culverts were closed during the Metro construction. One such culvert is near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station. The authorities were asked to reinstate the same but work hasn’t begun. If not reopened, the KSEB compound at Kaloor will be waterlogged like last year, resulting in power disconnection in nearby areas for three days,” he explained.Meanwhile, corporation, district administration, Railways, PWD and NHAI are heavily involved in prepping the city to face monsoon. Harris added that a special squad is deployed to clean areas prone to waterlogging.

Phase two

Phase two of Operation Breakthrough comprises ensuring the flow of water in the Adimurithodu, Changadampokkuthodu, Chilavannoor lake, Karanakodamthodu, Koyithara canal and Thevara-Perandoor canal. As per the chairperson, the work is carried out daily from 7am.

“We’re facing technical difficulties but striving to do our best everyday. The public is fearful of pandemic and that flooding and incessant rains could lead to diseases such as dengue. Keeping these in mind, all our ward councillors are on the ground ensuring that work is done,” Harris added. Despite allegations regarding the lackadaisical attitude of the KMRL, District Collector S Suhas mentioned that they were cooperating with the district administration. “We’re doing our best and will be completing the pre-monsoon work by May 30,” he said. KMRL couldn’t be reached for comment.

