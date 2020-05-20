STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boats to ply with hiked fare

Two boats will ply to Fort Kochi while one each to Vypeen and Mulavukad 

Published: 20th May 2020 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Bringing solace to the residents of West Kochi and nearby islands, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has decided to resume boat service from Wednesday. In line with transport buses, the boat fare has been hiked by over 30 per cent. This, according to the authorities, will continue until life returns to normalcy after the pandemic.

From Wednesday, SWTD has decided to operate boats from 7am to 7pm. Two boats will ply to Fort Kochi while one each to Vypeen and Mulavukad. “We have not fixed a permanent schedule for the boat. The tickets will be issued only after the boat reaches the jetty. The employees operating the boats have been directed to work as normal operational day. As far as the ticket price is concerned, the minimum charge has been increased by Rs2. Instead of `6, the passenger travelling to Fort Kochi, Vypeen and Mulavukad will have to pay `8 from Wednesday,” said M Sujith, Traffic Superintendent, SWTD, Ernakulam.

The SWTD has 10 boats at Ernakulam station. “If more passengers turn up, we will operate additional services. For the people from Fort Kochi and Mattanchery who work in shops and offices in the city,  the boat services will be a huge relief. We have boats with a seating capacity of 100, 75 and 50 passengers. Only 50 per cent seating capacity will be utilised. Passengers should wear masks and sanitisers will be arranged,” Sujith said.

