Kochi’s barbershops to reopen on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pre-booked appointments, sterilised equipment and disposable towels. When barbershops reopen after nearly two months, customers have many reasons to cheer. The outlets will only provide hair cutting service adhering to social distancing norms.

“We will provide disposable towels for `20 to every customer. Hand wash facility will be provided. We will arrange seating for other customers outside the room,” said Vijayan V, a barbershop owner. Though most shops focused on cleaning on Tuesday, a few outlets offered haircut to customers. “As we witnessed Covid-19 spread in connection with barbershops, we are taking utmost care while opening shops,” said Araynad Mohanan, working president, Kerala State Barbers and Beauticians Association.