STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC to resume 200 services today; private buses by June

200 state transport buses to ply in dist | 30 people per bus | Masks are must

Published: 20th May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

With the services set to resume from Wednesday, an employee carrying out last-minute repair works at the KSRTC garage in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As public transport is slated to begin on Wednesday, KSRTC has decided to run 200 buses in the district, including on private bus routes. Meanwhile, private buses will resume services in June.“A total of 200 buses will be operated across the district. Most of them will conduct services between 7am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm as per the working hours of government offices. We are considering the first day as a trial run and will reschedule upcoming services after getting the response of passengers,” said V M Thajudheen Sahib, District Transport Officer. Before the lockdown, KSRTC operated 50 services daily in the district.

The service will commence from various parts of the district and culminate at High Court Junction, Menaka and Kakkanad. Apart from 30 ordinary services from Ernakulam depot, several buses will originate from Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva, North Paravur, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Poothotta, Koothattukulam and Piravom. There will be no AC buses. Only two passengers will be allowed in a seat for three while one passenger will be permitted in the double seat. Mask will be compulsory for the passengers.“To avoid contact, we are planning to introduce ticketless travel by receiving payment online. For now, passengers should carry exact change to limit cash transactions,” he said. 

Buses to skip stops
“As we have to stick to the 50 per cent seating capacity rule, buses won’t be able to take passengers from all stops. “We can only allow 30 passengers in a service. I urge people to cooperate with us,” Thajudheen said.

Additional challenge
It will be a challenging time for KSRTC as it also has to transport people arriving at the Kochi airport and railway station. “There are four flights and a train scheduled on Wednesday. We have to operate at least 40 buses from airport and railway stations alone. Even then, we have kept enough staff on reserve in case of emergency,” Thajudheen said.

Repairing time for private buses
With the buses remaining idle during the lockdown, private bus owners are looking to press them into service after completing the repairs. “Though the government hasn’t fully agreed to our demands, we will start our operations accordingly from the first week of June. We require more than a week to repair the bus. Besides, the extension of the annual insurance scheme and other paper works also need to be completed,” said K B Suneer, general secretary, Ernakulam Private Bus Owners Association.

KSRTC to relaunch prepaid travel cards
T’Puram: KSRTC is reintroducing travel cards for cashless payment to reduce the hassle of exchanging currency notes. Passengers can purchase the card from the conductor by paying a minimum card value of D100 or its multiples. The passenger can also top up the card by paying as low as D10. The card will be introduced on pilot basis in buses to the Secretariat from Neyyattinkara and Attingal on Wednesday. It will be extended to other bus routes soon, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran who launched the cards on Tuesday. The KSRTC first introduced prepaid cards in January 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp