Ozone air steriliser to dispel Covid worries of drivers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Automobile drivers worried about contracting the Covid-19 infection through their vehicles and faced with a dearth of reliable sterilisation facilities have got a breather. ATS ELGi, a leading garage equipment manufacturer, has come up with an ozone air steriliser to disinfect their vehicles. As the name suggests, the device works with ozone to eliminate the novel coronavirus and all other pollutants from passenger cars and ambulances. Vehicle interiors, including AC units, headliner, headrest and windows can be sanitised by using the equipment.

“Though most of us are staying indoors due to the lockdown, containing the spread of the virus will become critical when we resume our daily routine. The ozone air steriliser will ensure a smooth transition to the post-pandemic world,” said Praveen Tiwari, managing director, ATS ELGi. A mid-size car can be disinfected in just 10 minutes using the steriliser.