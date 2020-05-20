Palakkad youth tests +ve in Kochi

PALAKKAD: A 23-year-old Mankara native, who arrived from the Maldives and had been under observation in Ernakulam, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said District Medical Officer K P Reetha. Earlier, a Palakkad native who arrived from Saudi Arabia was admitted in Ernakulam MCH, Kalamassery, after testing positive.
