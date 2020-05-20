Police candidates donate to CM’s Distress Relief Fund 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doing their bit to help the government in its fight against the pandemic, candidates shortlisted for post of Police Constable Drivers contributed Rs 38,200 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The candidates who are in touch through WhatsApp and Telegraph apps took the decision unanimously.

“There are at least 2,000 people in these groups. A majority of them contributed. This is noteworthy since many of them are not yet employed,” said a candidate. The money was handed over to Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in Alappuzha. “We are happy to do our bit for the state especially during these difficult times,” said the candidate.