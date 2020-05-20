Scripting success

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When ace actor-cum-director Aamir Khan announced the results of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest online, little could Neetha Syam believe that her ‘Footprints on Water’ bagged the fifth place among 3,000-odd entries received from across the globe. The UK-based Neetha has walked away with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh in the second edition of the contest. Films run in Neetha’s gene, she is the granddaughter of legendary actors, the late O Madhavan and Vijayakumari, and is also the niece of actor Mukesh.

Neetha had quit her thriving career as a chartered accountant in the UK six years ago to pursue her interest in scripting films. Since then, she has aggressively written and produced five short films, all directed by her little sister Nathalia Syam who is also based in London. The duo’s films deal with the issues faced by immigrants belonging to the south Asian community in the UK. Neetha and Nathalia’s latest short film, ‘Lehenga’ has been produced by UK’s Channel 4. Much to their happiness, the film was nominated for the Best of British award at the BAFTA-qualifying Iris Prize. The duo’s parents, prof Syamlal Thankappan and Jayasree Syamlal had emigrated to the UK 15 years ago.

During their initial days, they lived in Southall, often termed as ‘little India’ for its predominantly South Asian community. ‘Footprints on Water’ is Neetha’s second feature film script. “It has been a great honour to be selected for the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest. When Aamir Khan announced the winners, my jaw almost dropped. Within days of announcing the winners, the jury members have been giving training on how to pitch the story to production houses. This has been an eye-opener”, said Neetha after a tedious three-hour training through Zoom on pitching.

If not for the Covid -19, Neetha would have flown down to Mumbai and undergone hands-on training with the jury members comprising Aamir Khan, Anjum Rajabali, Juhi Chaturvedi and Rajkumar Hirani, are leading figures in Bollywood. Even though it is a totally fictional script, Neetha has tried to capture the essence of the immigrants’ lives in UK. It took almost two years for Neetha to complete it.

“Footprints on Water is the story of a father, an illegal immigrant in the UK, who goes on a mission to find his missing daughter without coming under the police radar. My film is aimed at a global English speaking audience but also has dialogues in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. After winning the contest, I am now confident of getting a producer. Several production houses in India have already got in touch with me,” said an elated Neetha. The same script was officially represented at the Jaipur International Film Festival.

Neetha’s script on her first feature film, ‘Azure’ in Malayalam is currently in its last stages. It’s a rom-com about two friends who support each other in the pursuit of their lives. It is not films alone which are Neetha’s passion. She is also an internationally acclaimed cake artist, having come first in the acclaimed ‘Cake International’ and bagging the title of ‘salon culinaire’ in cake design competitions.

Search Press, a UK-based art publisher is coming out with a book on Neetha’s cake designs next year. She says if not for the wholehearted support of her six-year-old son Madhav Anand and husband Anand Ramachandran, a mechanical engineer working in Warwick, she would not have been able to juggle her passions with élan.