Covid-19: One more person tests positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With one more person from the district testing positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday, the number of positive cases in Ernakulam has touched four. The North Paravoor resident who arrived on Monday in the Abu Dhabi - Kochi flight tested positive on Wednesday.

“During the screening of the North Paravoor resident at the airport, we had found symptoms of Covid-19. We shifted him to the Ernakulam Medical College,” said a health official. Meanwhile, the Thrissur native who tested positive for the virus also travelled on the same flight. As per the district health office, 10 patients are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

“He was also symptomatic and based on that we put him under observation at the medical college itself. Since two of the passengers tested positive for the virus, we are closely monitoring the co-passengers and have put them under high-risk category,” said the official.

As per the report from the district health office, 10 patients are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district. “Of these, only four are from Ernakulam district. The remaining persons are from Thrissur (1), Malappuram (1), Kollam (1) and Palakkad (2). One person is a native of Uttar Pradesh,” the official said.