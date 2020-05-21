Kochi’s barbershops reopen with disposable

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an increased patronage, Kochi’s barbershops kickstarted their service after relaxation of the lockdown on Wednesday. Following the safety precautions in the wake of Covid-19, the shop owners admitted their customers by maintaining social distancing norms. “I opened the service at 7 am. Many of them had booked appointment over phone by Tuesday. To ensure safety, disposable towels were provided to everyone. By the time of closing, I served 16 customers,” said Mohanan T, a barber from Vennala.

To avoid close contact, many barbers received their payment online. “Apart from constantly sterilising our equipment, we received payments through UPI platforms,” said Sreeja V, a beauty parlour owner.

However, Kerala State Barbers and Beauticians Association officials pointed out that only 40 per cent of barbershops were opened on the first day.

“As the service is limited to haircut, many owners were reluctant to open their shops across the state. If we consider the room rent, electricity charges and other daily expenses, it is not feasible to run the shops with limited revenue,” said Aaryanad Mohanan, working president of the association.

Meanwhile, many beauticians demanded financial support from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as a relief for those struggling to reopen their service. “As there was no revenue for the past two months, financial support should be given to every beautician. The government should exempt us from rent and also facilitate loans for the struggling shop owners,” said Nadeera A, a beautician.