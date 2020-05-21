STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s barbershops reopen with disposable

With an increased patronage, Kochi’s barbershops kickstarted their service after relaxation of the lockdown on Wednesday.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

barber saloon

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an increased patronage, Kochi’s barbershops kickstarted their service after relaxation of the lockdown on Wednesday. Following the safety precautions in the wake of Covid-19, the shop owners admitted their customers by maintaining social distancing norms. “I opened the service at 7 am. Many of them had booked appointment over phone by Tuesday. To ensure safety, disposable towels were provided to everyone. By the time of closing, I served 16 customers,” said Mohanan T, a barber from Vennala.

To avoid close contact, many barbers received their payment online. “Apart from constantly sterilising our equipment, we received payments through UPI platforms,” said Sreeja V, a beauty parlour owner.
 However, Kerala State Barbers and Beauticians Association officials pointed out that only 40 per cent of barbershops were opened on the first day.

“As the service is limited to haircut, many owners were reluctant to open their shops across the state. If we consider the room rent, electricity charges and other daily expenses, it is not feasible to run the shops with limited revenue,” said Aaryanad Mohanan, working president of the association.

Meanwhile, many beauticians demanded financial support from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as a relief for those struggling to reopen their service. “As there was no revenue for the past two months, financial support should be given to every beautician. The government should exempt us from rent and also facilitate loans for the struggling shop owners,” said Nadeera A, a beautician.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp