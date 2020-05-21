Krishi Bhavans to recommend loans for ryots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the state government’s Subhiksha Keralam project, farmers will now be eligible for collateral-free loans with approval from agriculture officers of Krishi Bhavans. Under the project, farmers can avail of at least loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh without any collateral loan. The loans can be availed from primary agricultural credit cooperative societies.

Farmers, both individuals or a collective, can use the money as capital for agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries purpose. The loans can also be part of working capital for purchasing agricultural tools and agro-processing industries. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) will provide the state with a liquidity facility of Rs 2,500 crore.