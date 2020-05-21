STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lukewarm response from passengers as KSRTC, SWTD restart services

It was cold response from the part of passengers as KSRTC and State Water Transport Department (SWTD) resumed services in Ernakulam after 56-day-long break.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

As KSRTC services resumed in the district, buses witnessed an increased patronage from the commuters on Wednesday. By ensuring safety precautions, buses took only 30 passengers in a single service | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was cold response from the part of passengers as KSRTC and State Water Transport Department (SWTD) resumed services in Ernakulam after 56-day-long break. With Covid-19 threat still looming, people preferred to travel in own vehicles than depend on public transport modes.In Ernakulam, KSRTC conducted 157 services from 7am to 7pm. The first bus to start from Ernakulam bus station was towards Edakochi at 7 am. Similarly, bus services to Chellanam, Poothotta, Fort Kochi and Puthiyakavu followed. Buses operated from all depots, including Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Piravom. Around 30 services were operated in Kochi city.

All buses were operated with 50 per cent seating capacity and no person was permitted to stand in the vehicle. “Only before and after office hours did we experience rush. Most of the buses had very few passengers. Buses were operated till district borders. Over 70 bus drivers and conductors were on duty for conducting the services,” V M Thajudheen Sahib, district transport officer, KSRTC, said.

“In the next two to three days, we will get a clear idea about routes to which more buses are to be operated. On some routes in rural areas, people depend on our buses to reach their offices in Kochi. As per the number of passengers, we will divert buses to busy routes,” he said.KSRTC also conducted 40 special service for people arriving at airports and railway stations. The special services were operated to other districts as well. From May 1, KSRTC operated around 360 services to transport people arriving from abroad, other states and migrant workers.

Similar to KSRTC, SWTD also operated boats from  Ernakulam to Fort Kochi, Vypeen and Mulavukad. Two boats operated to Fort Kochi and one each to Vypeen and Mulavukad. As many as 32 services were conducted to Fort Kochi, 12 to Vypeen and eight to Mulavukad. “We had enough passengers only between 8am- 10am and 4pm- 6pm. In the afternoon, some boats plied with less than five passengers. We are planning to bring changes in the schedule soon,” M Sujith, traffic superintendent, SWTD Ernakulam, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp