Protection to Orthodox faction priest

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered police protection to the Orthodox faction vicar and his assistants to conduct religious services at the Marthoma Church, Mulamthuruthy in Ernakulam district. The court directed the police to ensure that no persons other than the petitioners are allowed to conduct services in the church. Besides, the police should ensure that the affairs of the church are not obstructed by the Jacobite faction priests. All parishioners are free to attend services at the church and the petitioners shall not deny them any religious services, held the court.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BMC to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward
Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in first two hours for trains running from June 1
Marigold blooms in ‘unfavourable’ Nagai soil
Returning migrants our brethren, will welcome them with open heart: Shivraj Chouhan
World's largest Eid feast: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna to feed 1.75 lakh people in Mumbai
One check-in bag to fare control: Government issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25