Protection to Orthodox faction priest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered police protection to the Orthodox faction vicar and his assistants to conduct religious services at the Marthoma Church, Mulamthuruthy in Ernakulam district. The court directed the police to ensure that no persons other than the petitioners are allowed to conduct services in the church. Besides, the police should ensure that the affairs of the church are not obstructed by the Jacobite faction priests. All parishioners are free to attend services at the church and the petitioners shall not deny them any religious services, held the court.