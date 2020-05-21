Study: With no job and pay, more migrants to walk home

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid disturbing reports regarding migrant workers in Kerala trying to return to their native places on foot, a study has warned that more of them may start walking home soon as they are jobless and have not been receiving any wages, besides facing shortage of food supply in at least five districts.The report titled ‘Let us reach out Kerala’ submitted before the Kerala High Court said the migrant workers have not been receiving any wages since the lockdown commenced.

Concerns of shortage of food were raised in Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, especially in the last week, the joint study by the Centre for Livelihoods and Social Innovation under the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and National Health Mission, said.“The wages usually cover food and accommodation expenses, transportation and even constitute a major source of income for the guest workers’ households in their native places. The lockdown was extended thrice, and hence there has been a lack of work opportunities in the past month. And the little money that the workers had with them has already been exhausted,” it said.

“Ever since special trains have started operating for the guest workers (GWers) to reach their home states, we have observed that many of them have been facing a shortage of food supply. The ones who were being supported by the panchayat/municipal authorities earlier are facing issues with respect to accessibility of food or have been unable to evenly receive such support,” the report said. Adding to the workers’ woes is the fact that timely help has not reached many though the control room helplines have also been informed about the same. “This puts the GWers in a state of helplessness. There is a misconception that since the inter-state trains have begun running, all the GWers would go back to their domicile (states),” the study said.

The report also said the lack of clarity regarding registration for travel and the ways to contact authorities has caused extreme stress to the migrant workers. “This has led to crowding in front of police stations or devising plans to walk back home. Some of them have decided to walk back to their states and had also mobilised 200 to 1,000 fellow workers, in some instances, to follow them,” it said.

HC asks govt to act

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to study the report submitted by the Amicus Curiae regarding the issues faced by the migrant workers in the state. Advocate Parvathy Sanjay, Amicus Curiae, submitted the study report titled ‘Let us reach out Kerala’ before the court.

‘Centre must bear cost’

The report also stated that making the already vulnerable migrant workers bear the cost of travel is unfair and irresponsible. The Central government has the resources to bear the expenses through various disaster relief and citizen assistance funds. The cost of food and water during the journey could be shared between the Government of Kerala, the government of the domicile states of the travelling workers and the Centre.