Thaikkudam Bridge renders a timeless song of togetherness

With the lockdown spelling a cessation in live concerts and performances across the country, music enthusiasts have been starved of their favourite artists.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:01 AM

Clip from the music video

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the lockdown spelling a cessation in live concerts and performances across the country, music enthusiasts have been starved of their favourite artists. However, a mega online music concert organised by YouTube as part of the One Nation India Project to raise funds for PM Cares brought much needed musical indulgence to fans.

The event, held in the last week of April, saw 75 artists streaming their acts from their homes. Thaikkudam Bridge, the only band from Kerala featured in the lineup, rendered a beautiful cover of the iconic ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ mashed up with an original composition titled ‘Kadalaadum’. The rousing performance has now been uploaded on YouTube and has received good response.

The music video features Govind Vasantha, Vipin Lal, Christin Jose, Krishna Bongane and Nila Madhav among others. “We have a very special relationship with YouTube. The portal played a big part in where we are today as a band. With the pandemic, it feels like someone has pressed a reset button on life all over the world. And it feels just right that YouTube is a comrade of ours in this venture,” says violinist and singer Govind Vasantha. 

The entire video, which was produced by Wonderwall Media, was shot on mobile phones at artists’ homes. “The video is an attempt to say, stay strong in these difficult times. The team at Wonderwall Media made sure the product was presentable. During times like these, such efforts keep the industry spirits alive and kicking. At the end of it, music indeed is about love and connecting to each other,” says Vipin Lal, vocalist of Thaikkudam Bridge.

The online event showcased many popular artists from India, including Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, and featured artists from different parts of the country and performances in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. “After the initial panic, we just decided to use the time to keep making music. YouTube approached us with the One Nation India Project. Its an honour to showcase our solidarity and deference to the nation and the whole artist community,” says Ashok Nelson, guitarist.

