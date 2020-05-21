STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for abducting youth

Three persons were arrested in Perumbavoor for allegedly kidnapping a youth and demanding a ransom.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were arrested in Perumbavoor for allegedly kidnapping a youth and demanding a ransom. Salam aka Kanjavu Salam, 48, of Onnam mile, who is accused in several narcotic smuggling cases; Binu, 21, of Ponjassery, and Baby, 48, of Perumbavoor were nabbed for kidnapping 19-year-old Anwar, a native of Tamil Nadu, who is residing near Perumbavoor on Tuesday. 

“Then, they called the brother of Anwar from his phone and demanded a ransom of `15,000. They threatened to kill Anwar if he failed to pay the money. Following the complaint lodged by his brother, the police began an inquiry and found that Anwar was held at the rented house of Salam and he was freed,” said an officer. According to the police, when seeing the police officers the gang unleashed an attack. However, the cops overpowered the gang. Salam, a history sheeter, has been included in the goon list prepared by police under KAAP Act.

