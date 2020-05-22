STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Geo bags to be laid along the coast at Edavanakkad, Nayarambalam  

With the monsoon fast approaching, the irrigation department has sanctioned laying of geo bags along the coast at Edavanakkad and Nayarambalam villages.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of sea attack at Nayarambalam

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the monsoon fast approaching, the irrigation department has sanctioned laying of geo bags along the coast at Edavanakkad and Nayarambalam villages. Last year, the monsoon had caused sea erosion and flooding in these areas. Sea incursion due to high tide during monsoon often forces residents to move into shelter camps. “The existing sea-walls at Aniyil Bazaar, Nayarambalam and Njarakkal region have deteriorated through the years. Besides sea attacks, the region also face inundation of canals that criss-cross the island during monsoon,” said Aashan, a fisherman.

Not a permanent solution
While the work to lay geo bags is set to begin soon, residents say it is not a permanent solution. “The measure will bring a temporary respite, given that the works finish before monsoon starts. Ideally, the work should also cover Njarakkal region. For years, we have been demanding sea walls to be constructed along the beach. There are many houses within the 50-100 m from the sea,” said P V Jayan, district secretary, Parambaragatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department officials said they have received sanction for coastal defence works along Aniyil and Pazhangad coasts in Edavanakkad and Veliyathamparamb beach in Nayarambalam. We are optimistic about finishing it before the monsoon. Pre-monsoon works at Velanthodu and Aarambithodu canal are progressing too,” the official said.

Canal cleaning
The majority of the canal cleaning work is being carried out by the minor irrigation department. The department had obtained sanction for works after last year’s flood. Six canals in the Kuzhipilly region and two in Elamkunnapuzha region will be cleaned. Both mechanised and manual labour are involved in the work. According to officials,  they are yet to get sanction for Appangad canal, a major waterbody at Nayarambalam region. For years, the residents have been demanding clearing of the banks and increasing its depth for the free movement of traditional fishing boats.

Pre-monsoon works on hundreds of smaller canals in the region will be carried out at panchayat level using labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. As per panchayat officials, of the 40 small canals at Njarakkal, cleaning has commenced in six. In Nayarambalam, work is progressing in 22 canals. Edavanakkad panchayat too has started works in major drainages and canals in selected wards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp