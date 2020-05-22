STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norm violation: Crew warned

Employees of Velankannimatha private bus plying on Ernakulam-Poothotta route were warned by Udayamperoor police on Thursday for violating social distancing norms while operating its service,.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM

Passengers seen travelling without following social distancing in the bus 

By Express News Service

The police officers said the bus started its trip from Ernakulam in the evening and carried passengers on the way. 

“We received a complaint about the violation over a phone call. We caught them from Karaparambu bus stop. But it was empty. So, we warned the crew and didn’t register any case,” said a police officer.  Though the police have received a photograph of the violation, the officials said they cannot register a case based on it as they didn’t have any witnesses to validate the authenticity of the photograph. M B Sathyan, president, Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation, said the organisation has already asked members to follow lockdown regulations.

One Ro-Ro vessel to resume service today
Kochi: The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) has decided to restart operation of the Ro-Ro service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen from Friday. “We will analyse the rush of passengers on Friday and discuss the resumption of the service of the second vessel. Only those wearing facemasks will be allowed,” said a KSINC source, adding that the service will be from 7am to 7pm.

