Petrol bomb attacker was mentally ill

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The mentally ill person who hurled a petrol bomb at a tea stall in Pachalam injuring two persons before immolating himself had plans to kill four of his neighbours, police investigation has revealed. According to the probe team, Philip, 64, who had been residing at Pachalam for the past 22 years, felt that his neighbours were conspiring against him.

Philip, who was a native of Kottayam, used to drive an autorickshaw at Pachalam. He used to park his vehicle near the tea stall near Shanmughapuram temple in the area. The stall is run by P V Pankajakshan, 65, who sustained severe burns in the attack on Wednesday night.

“There was an issue related to the parking of the autorickshaw near the stall and Philip had entered into verbal duels with Pankajakshan and security staffer of the bank nearby. Besides, he nursed a grudge towards a couple living nearby. Philip had a feeling that these four persons used to mock at him,” said a police officer with the probe team. Before immolating himself, he had also hurled petrol bombs at the couple’s house and the bank’s security staff, but they escaped unhurt.

However, the case of Rejin Das, 34, a native of Ezhupunna, who sustained about 75 per cent burns, is tragic. Rejin did not know Philip and the issues that led to the attack. Ernakulam North SI V B Anas said the probe is on. Rejin, who resides in a rented house at Pachalam, is employed with Lourdes Hospital. “His condition remains critical,” said a hospital source. Meanwhile, the police found that Philip had been under treatment for mental illness for the past 13 years. The police on Thursday collected the statement of the woman with whom he had been living at her house for the past 22 years after the death of his wife.