STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private buses return to lukewarm response

Amid concerns of limited number of passengers and diminishing returns, private buses finally resumed services in Kochi on Thursday.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

After a brief protest against the hiked fare fixed by the government, private buses resumed operations in the city on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid concerns of limited number of passengers and diminishing returns, private buses finally resumed services in Kochi on Thursday. The surprise start in the wake of objections over ticket rates came a day after KSRTC relaunched its operations.

As people were unaware of the services, many buses remained almost empty. “It was a huge letdown for us. Though we understand people are worried and services were started without prior information, we didn’t even get 10 passengers in most of the services. Many bus owners were forced to borrow money to fill fuel. We hope the situation will improve,” said M B Sathyan, president, Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF).

A total of 150 buses operated on the opening day in the city. “As many bus operators have filed G-Form for getting exemption from paying vehicle tax, welfare fund and insurance liability, we couldn’t start services of many buses on Thursday. An average of 20 buses will be added to the service in the coming days,” he said.

Many passengers said the bus owners could have announced the decision a bit earlier. “Many of us are coming from faraway places to the city daily. As KSRTC is operating only single service on such routes, we were fully dependent on private buses. As we didn’t know about the services, we were forced to opt expensive alternative options,” said Shyni V, a government employee. Apart from city services, many buses plied to Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor and Paravoor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private buses
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp