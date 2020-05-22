STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Song to take us forth

Though the world is going through tough times, hope for a better tomorrow is keeping everyone upbeat.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:00 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the world is going through tough times, hope for a better tomorrow is keeping everyone upbeat. Many government employees are joining the state’s fight against the pandemic. The panchayat department that played a crucial part in setting up community kitchens and Covid care centres across the state, have come with a survival song ‘Adiyayi Maranamayi’, which is a tribute to all the self-governing department staff.

The song is written by Renjith R, a senior clerk in the office of Deputy Director of Panchayats (DDP), Kollam, and directed by Aji Joseph George, senior clerk in DDP, Idukki. “Our department has a music band which consists of seven to eight members. Aji pitched the idea to do a song, so we posted this in our group and invited people to work on the lyrics. Renjith’s words were chosen and soon, I composed it,” says Binoy T, junior superintendent, DDP, Pathanamthitta. 

Binoy has already sung and written lyrics for various music albums. “Though our department staff are working hard during the pandemic, people don’t hear about it often. So we wanted the public to know about it and the song is a tribute to the efforts we put in to fight the pandemic,” adds Binoy. The song brings together department staff from all districts. As many as 16 people have collaborated for the song. “The composed song was posted in our WhatsApp group and we picked singers from all the districts. Everyone sang, shot it, and sent the video over WhatsApp.

The best portions of each singer were taken and compiled.” He affirms that post production was really challenging. “The song was shot on different mobile phones. So the audio and video quality differed.”The team started the groundwork for the song in April. It was released through the department’s website last week by panchayat department director P K Jayasree. “We sent the song to the director and additional director and they were really excited and supportive. We are also getting good response from the viewers,” says Binoy.

