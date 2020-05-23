STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt asks collector to build road at Brahmapuram plant

In a jolt to the city corporation, the state government entrusted the construction of a 10m-wide road at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant with the district collector.

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a jolt to the city corporation, the state government entrusted the construction of a 10m-wide road at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant with the district collector. As per the order issued by RS Kannan, Special Secretary, Local Self-Government Department, the government decided to entrust the task with the collector after the corporation failed to construct the road despite several directives. 

“Later, a state-level advisory committee formed under the chief secretary discussed the matter and decided to task the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) with carrying out the work,” read the order that the corporation received last week.  

The order came nearly two weeks after the state government directed the corporation to cancel the agreement it inked with GJ Eco Power Ltd for the `295-crore waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram and entrusted KSIDC with treat ing legacy waste at the plant. The government also decided to allocate `1.95 crore for the project and deduct the amount from the grant fund that would be allotted to the corporation. 

Oppn blamed for delay
The corporation officials alleged opposition councillors postponed the proposals to construct the road when the matter was taken up for discussion in the council meet.  “There is politics involved. Why is the government taking such a hasty decision?” asked a corporation official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp