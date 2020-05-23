Govt asks collector to build road at Brahmapuram plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a jolt to the city corporation, the state government entrusted the construction of a 10m-wide road at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant with the district collector. As per the order issued by RS Kannan, Special Secretary, Local Self-Government Department, the government decided to entrust the task with the collector after the corporation failed to construct the road despite several directives.

“Later, a state-level advisory committee formed under the chief secretary discussed the matter and decided to task the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) with carrying out the work,” read the order that the corporation received last week.

The order came nearly two weeks after the state government directed the corporation to cancel the agreement it inked with GJ Eco Power Ltd for the `295-crore waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram and entrusted KSIDC with treat ing legacy waste at the plant. The government also decided to allocate `1.95 crore for the project and deduct the amount from the grant fund that would be allotted to the corporation.

Oppn blamed for delay

The corporation officials alleged opposition councillors postponed the proposals to construct the road when the matter was taken up for discussion in the council meet. “There is politics involved. Why is the government taking such a hasty decision?” asked a corporation official.