Lukewarm response to Ro-Ro service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after the launch of Ro-Ro service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen, only a few people are using the service, which was restarted after a gap of nearly two months.According to Fort Kochi residents, the number of passengers even during peak hours is comparatively low. “The move of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) to resume the operation of Ro-Ro was a big relief for us. But during the two days of its service, the number of passengers was very less. Even the number of vehicles was also less,” said Prakashan, a regular passenger in the Ro-Ro vessel.

The fear of using public transport is cited to be the reason for the lukewarm response. “This will change in the coming days as the lockdown is expected to be over by the end of this month,” said Majnu Komath, chairman of the Fort-Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma.

Though West Kochi residents have been demanding full-fledged operation of the two vessels ever since the state started relaxing lockdown measures, KSINC decided to resume the service of only one vessel.

“We will analyse the rush of passengers in the initial days. Based on that, we will discuss the resumption of the service of the second vessel.

Only those wearing face masks will be allowed to enter the vessel. Social distancing will be maintained without fail,” a KSINC source said, adding that the service will be from 7am to 7pm. Only 20 persons will be allowed to travel on the vessel if there is a large number of vehicles on it. If the number of vehicles is less, more people will be allowed to travel, but only after ensuring social distancing.