STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lukewarm response to Ro-Ro service

Passengers’ fear of using public transport due to Covid cited as reason for low turnout 

Published: 24th May 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ro-Ro service restarted on Friday. In the initial phase, only one vessel will be operated every 20 minutes | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after the launch of Ro-Ro service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen, only a few people are using the service, which was restarted after a gap of nearly two months.According to Fort Kochi residents, the number of passengers even during peak hours is comparatively low. “The move of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) to resume the operation of Ro-Ro was a big relief for us. But during the two days of its service, the number of passengers was very less. Even the number of vehicles was also less,” said Prakashan, a regular passenger in the Ro-Ro vessel.

The fear of using public transport is cited to be the reason for the lukewarm response. “This will change in the coming days as the lockdown is expected to be over by the end of this month,” said Majnu Komath, chairman of the Fort-Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma.

Though West Kochi residents have been demanding full-fledged operation of the two vessels ever since the state started relaxing lockdown measures, KSINC decided to resume the service of only one vessel. 
“We will analyse the rush of passengers in the initial days. Based on that, we will discuss the resumption of the service of the second vessel.

Only those wearing face masks will be allowed to enter the vessel. Social distancing will be maintained without fail,” a KSINC source said, adding that the service will be from 7am to 7pm. Only 20 persons will be allowed to travel on the vessel if there is a large number of vehicles on it. If the number of vehicles is less, more people will be allowed to travel, but only after ensuring social distancing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp