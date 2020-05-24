STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Virtual learning: The ‘new normal’ in imparting lessons to students

Schools are preparing strategies to start online classes from June 1.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bino Joseph during an online session

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools are preparing strategies to start online classes from June 1. However, CBSE schools had already begun classes for Class IX, X and XII students with the help of various platforms including Zoom. This has been a new experience for the teachers who till date only knew how to teach in a classroom atmosphere.“It is tough,” said Bino Joseph, who teaches mathematics for Class XII students of Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam.

However, the training that we received to handle the smart classroom, came in handy, she said. According to her, one of the drawbacks of online teaching is the absence of a classroom atmosphere. 

“In a classroom, students subconsciously prepare themselves for the lessons. Even teachers can easily understand whether students have grasped a concept,” said Bino. With online class, you have to go ahead believing that students will surely contact you if they have doubts, she added. 

“I have observed that many students attend online classes with all seriousness. In my case, all the students have been regularly logging in for the sessions,” she said. “Try explaining geometry or analytical geometry with just a pen, paper or whiteboard while speaking into a microphone and checking whether there is internet connection. Then you will realise it’s not child’s play,” said Bino. 

According to her, in the case of humanities, online classes can be conducted with ease. “For science subjects, the teaching process is not lecture-based. The concepts need to be explained with the help of teaching aids and by conducting experiments. This doesn’t happen during an online class,” she said. Bino supplements her teaching with short videos that explain concepts. 

“After the classes, I send short videos of the concept via WhatsApp. Since I have taught my students in Class XI, I know who has grasped the idea and who hasn’t. So, I send the weak students extra study material along with notes,” she said.  According to her, online classes will be a success only if the students take the exercise seriously. 

“Another factor that plays an important role is parental participation. Without their help, we, teachers, will not be able to conduct online classes. They have to monitor their children,” said Bino. She was also full of praise for the school which has helped teachers immensely in making the shift to online teaching. “We are trained in conducting online classes. The CBSE too has issued directives in this regard,” Bino said. On conducting online tests, she said, “I have already conducted one test and I think it was successful. The students appeared for the test and WhatsApped me the answers. Well, the question of cheating arises. But you should know that those who want to cheat will do so even in an examination hall.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp