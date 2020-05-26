STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31,724 students to appear for exams in Ernakulam district

As many as 31,724 students will appear for the SSLC examination in 330 centres in the district on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:29 AM

Students of St Vincent Colony Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on a revision spree for their SSLC examination which gets under way from Wednesday | Manu R Mavelil

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 31,724 students will appear for the SSLC examination in 330 centres in the district on Tuesday. The day will also see 4,024 Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) students appearing for their final examinations. On May 27,71,668 students will appear for the Plus One and Plus Two examinations in 190 centres in the district.

Deputy Director of Education K V Leela said the sanitisation and disinfection of the examination centres are over.“Fire and Rescue Services personnel carried out the sanitisation and fumigation,” she said. Leela said masks were distributed among the examinees by the respective panchayats. “The National Service Scheme units of the schools handled the mask production. Around 75,000 masks were stitched. The VHSE section made 13,000 masks. Around 1.5 lakh masks were made by block resource centres,” Leela said, adding that sanitisers, soap and water have already been made available at the centres.

“Thermal scanning facilities have been set up in every examination centre,” she said.Each classroom in an SSLC examination centre will house just 20 students to ensure social distancing. “Around 2,999 teachers have been appointed as invigilators for the SSLC examination, while 3,381 teachers will act as invigilators for the higher secondary examinations,” she said.

Buses for students
Following a request from the Education Department, KSRTC will be operating 50 buses in the district for students’ transportation. “The services will be conducted in adherence to the relevant Covid-19 protocols prescribed by the government,” said V M Thajudheen Sahib, District Transport Officer, Ernakulam.

