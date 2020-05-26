SSLC exams begin on Tuesday, HSE on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the state is all set to conduct the remaining SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations starting on Tuesday. A total of 13.74 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations. The general education department and the health department have left no stones unturned for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Sources close to the education department said arrangements have been completed with the support of various government agencies. Sources said asymptomatic students in quarantine would be allowed to appear for the examinations in an isolated room. The education department said there was no confirmation of any student having Covid positive appearing for the examinations. However, the department has put in place precautionary measures in case any student has virus infection or belongs to an infected family and was in isolation or quarantine. The department will look into each case individually.

K Jeevan Babu, general education director, said all arrangements have been completed and the government will ensure that the examinations are held without any hiccups. He said masks and instruction hand-outs have been distributed to students while masks and gloves for teachers are ready at the school itself. On Monday, headmasters, teachers and other staff were present in the schools to review the arrangements. The staffers have verified the working condition of infra-red thermometers for the thermal screening of students.

Apart from students, school authorities and health workers have been asked to direct the parents and guardians to maintain the protocol while waiting for the students on school premises. Transportation of students to the exam centres free of cost, as instructed to schools.

AT A GLANCE

Students will appear for the SSLC Mathematics paper on May 26, Physics on May 27, and Chemistry on May 28. All examinations will be held in the afternoon. The first 15 minutes from 1.45 pm. will be cool-off time

SSLC examinations will be held from May 26 to 28. Plus I and Plus II examinations will be conducted from May 27 to 30. VHSE exams will be held from May 26 to 30

The HSE exams will have 31 papers altogether in various streams. All the examinations will be held in the forenoon session. The first 15 minutes from 9.45 am will be cool-off time

13.74 l students are expected to appear for the examinations