Local bodies to set aside funds for thermal scanners at schools
Local self-governments in the state have decided to set aside special funds for purchasing enough thermal scanners that will be used to measure the temperature of students after schools reopen.
Published: 27th May 2020 07:02 AM | Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:02 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Local self-governments in the state have decided to set aside special funds for purchasing enough thermal scanners that will be used to measure the temperature of students after schools reopen. The decision was taken after the Principal Secretary of LSGD sanctioned the plan to use funds for the same.