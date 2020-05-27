New normal for cops, prisoners

By Express News Service

The practice of bringing arrested persons to police stations suspended. Instead, they will be taken to a detention-cum-production centre after medical examination.

The detention-cum-production centre to be set up in each police sub-division. A police officer in the rank of SI will oversee the centre’s functioning.

Tightening lockdown rules

Special checks to monitor those under home quarantine. Bicycle squads and shadow teams entrusted with the task

In the wake of Covid-19 spread, the police have come out will a slew of guidelines. Here’s a look.

Instructions to parents, drivers and children

Buses ferrying students allowed to enter the school compound.

In case there is no provision to let in vehicles, the buses should drop the students 100 metres from the gate.

Students be taken to classrooms in lines following social distancing norms.

To avoid crowding, parents and drivers not allowed to enter the school compound or wait outside. They can drop the children and later return to pick them up.

Those who defy instructions will be subjected to legal action.

Prison guidelines

Jail inmates should mandatorily wear facemasks and maintain personal hygiene.

Jail authorities should wear surgical facemasks and gloves properly and not touch any other surfaces inside the room including doorknobs, switches or tables.

For newly incarcerated prisoners and those returning to jail after parole, pool testing and 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory.

Pool testing by RT-PCR to be carried out on asymptomatic/symptomatic prisoners brought to jail after parole. The same with symptomatic new prisoners brought to jail.

In the case of a symptomatic prisoner, he/she will be kept in a separate cell until he/she becomes asymptomatic.

For an asymptomatic prisoner who is on parole with epidemiological link, 14-day institutional quarantine proposed.

For symptomatic prisoner on parole with epidemiological link, RT-PCR and 14-day institutional quarantine recommended.

Relatives, who are elderly or with comorbidity, not permitted to meet jail inmates in quarantine.