STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New normal for cops, prisoners

The practice of bringing arrested persons to police stations suspended. Instead, they will be taken to a detention-cum-production centre after medical examination. 
 

Published: 27th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jail inmates should mandatorily wear facemasks and maintain personal hygiene. Jail authorities should wear surgical facemasks and gloves properly and not touch any other surfaces inside the room including doorknobs, switches or tables. For newly incarcerated prisoners and those returning to jail after parole, pool testing and 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory. Pool testing by RT-PCR to be carried out on asymptomatic/symptomatic prisoners brought to jail after parole. The same with symptomatic new prisoners brought to jail. In the case of a symptomatic prisoner, he/she will be kept in a separate cell until he/she becomes asymptomatic. For an asymptomatic prisoner who is on parole with epidemiological link, 14-day institutional quarantine proposed. For symptomatic prisoner on parole with epidemiological link, RT-PCR and 14-day institutional quarantine recommended. Relatives, who are elderly or with comorbidity, not permitted to meet jail inmates in quarantine.

By Express News Service

The practice of bringing arrested persons to police stations suspended. Instead, they will be taken to a detention-cum-production centre after medical examination. 

The detention-cum-production centre to be set up in each police sub-division. A police officer in the rank of SI will oversee the centre’s functioning. 

Tightening lockdown rules 

Special checks to monitor those under home quarantine. Bicycle squads and shadow teams entrusted with the task 

In the wake of Covid-19 spread, the police have come out will a slew of guidelines. Here’s a  look. 

Instructions to parents, drivers and children

Buses ferrying students allowed to enter the school compound. 
In case there is no provision to let in vehicles, the buses should drop the students 100 metres from the gate.  
Students be taken to classrooms in lines following social distancing norms. 
To avoid crowding, parents and drivers not allowed to enter the school compound or wait outside. They can drop the children and later return to pick them up. 
Those who defy instructions will be subjected to legal action. 

Prison guidelines

Jail inmates should mandatorily wear facemasks and maintain personal hygiene. 
Jail authorities should wear surgical facemasks and gloves properly and not touch any other surfaces inside the room including doorknobs, switches or tables. 
For newly incarcerated prisoners and those returning to jail after parole, pool testing and 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory.  
Pool testing by RT-PCR to be carried out on asymptomatic/symptomatic prisoners brought to jail after parole. The same with symptomatic new prisoners brought to jail.
In the case of a symptomatic prisoner, he/she will be kept in a separate cell until he/she becomes asymptomatic. 
For an asymptomatic prisoner who is on parole with epidemiological link, 14-day institutional quarantine proposed. 
For symptomatic prisoner on parole with epidemiological link, RT-PCR and 14-day institutional quarantine recommended. 
Relatives, who are elderly or with comorbidity, not permitted to meet jail inmates in quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp