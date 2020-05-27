No lockdown effect on sale of used items

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown, especially its initial phases, hit almost every sector hard and led to huge losses.

However, there was one business which remained largely unaffected during the period, that of selling and buying used products through online platforms such as OLX and Quikr. At times, the transactions took place in violation of the lockdown restriction on people’s movement and the police’s order asking people to stay at home.

“Though the number of sales went down during the lockdown, our business was not affected at all,” said a Kochi-based used car dealer who sells vehicles via OLX. The car dealer and other users of the websites said several sellers met buyers during the lockdown in violation of the lockdown.“Though there was strict checking by police, customers visited us to purchase vehicles. We initiated some sales by exchanging cash via online banking,” the car dealer said.

Not just vehicles, but the sale of items like used home appliances, electronic items and mobile phones was also rampant during the lockdown. “My mobile phone fell on the floor and got damaged recently. Since there were no shops open to buy a new one, I purchased a second-hand mobile phone via OLX. The seller delivered it at my doorstep,” said a college student.

Highest demand for second-hand laptops

The demand for used laptops topped the list during the lockdown. “With inter-state and inter-district travel banned, many buyers tried to find sellers from their respective districts. The demand for used laptops and mobile phones was high during the lockdown. Even IT professionals sought second-hand laptops as no shops were opened until recently,” said an OLX user from Malappuram.