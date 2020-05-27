‘Our New Earth’ microsite launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster DM Healthcare has launched ‘Our New Earth’ https://www.ournew.earth/, a microsite dedicated to supporting individuals to function constructively as they try to make sense of the ‘new normal’, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Users can take advantage of trusted sources of information under one umbrella that has been vetted and endorsed by Aster experts.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “It is vital that we make our wellbeing the number one priority. This is a good time to cultivate better habits and nurture your health. As always, Aster DM Healthcare is extremely committed to offering its full support.”