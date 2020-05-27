SSLC exam starts on a ‘healthy note’; stuck in TN, one student misses out

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SSLC and VHSE examinations began in the district on Tuesday. Unlike previous occasions, the examination centres were devoid of any buzz what with social distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocols in place. Also, all but one SSLC examinees in the district appeared for the examination. An Education Department official said 31,687 examinees out of the 31,688 appeared. “One student couldn’t make it as she was stranded in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. She was to appear from VHSE, Irumpanam,” the official said. All 4,624 students wrote the VHSE examination, said the official.

Though they were seeing their friends after a long time, the students could not interact with each other or huddle together for last-minute discussions owing to the safety protocols.“I was going to school after two long months and was hoping to catch up with friends. We thought we might get to go through the portions one last time before entering the examination hall. But that was not to be,” said Shinita Belva P S, a candidate from Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam South.

As soon as the students arrived at the centre, they were scanned using thermal scanners at the gates, she said. “From there, we were not allowed to loiter on the campus for even a second. We were directed to wash hands with soap and water before using sanitisers. After that, we went straight to the examination halls,” she said.

The same protocol was followed after the examination was over, Shinita said. “We were told by the teachers, who wore masks and gloves, to submit the papers, use hand sanitiser and go directly to the buses that were waiting for us. Though the examination went well for me, not being able to talk to my friends was saddening,” said Shinita.On Wednesday, 71,663 Plus I and II students will appear in the district for their pending examinations.