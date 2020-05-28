STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Closed daycare centres, work from office put couples in dilemma

As daycare centres and playschools continue to remain closed as part of lockdown, couples who have returned to work are totally clueless on ensuring care for their children during the office hours. 

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: As daycare centres and playschools continue to remain closed as part of lockdown, couples who have returned to work are totally clueless on ensuring care for their children during the office hours.

Though there is a demand for opening playschools and daycare centres,  parents are really worried about the coronavirus factor and want the authorities to chalk out a Covid safety protocol for daycare centres. But medical experts warn that daycare centres are as risky as crowded places when it comes to transmission of the virus. 

“At daycare centres, children and staff mingle freely. Social distancing is simply not practicable in the case of little kids who are highly susceptible to viruses. Indeed, parents are inconvenienced by daycare centres’ closure, but they shouldn’t overlook the high risks involved,” said Johny Francis, consultant paediatrician, Medical Trust Hospital here, adding,  the curbs on daycare and playschools should stay for one more month at least. Mainly, it is the city-based couples, unable to leave their children with their grandparents, who are forced to rely on daycare centres.

“I used to drop off my five-year-old son at a daycare on  way to the office and pick him up while returning. This was our routine during working days till the pandemic broke out. After the pre-schools and daycares were closed down, my husband and I are totally confused. My husband opted for work from home option since I have to attend office now. We don’t know how long it can be done,” said Mercy Joseph,  a private bank staffer.

According to Mercy, “ In the Covid scenario, we are really worried about leaving our child in a daycare. The government ought to come up with a specific Covid protocol for daycare centres”.  Another young woman working a private telecom company, who is the mother of a six-year-old girl child, voiced similar concerns. 

“We are in a dilemma. When we think of coronavirus we don’t want to take the risk of leaving our child in daycare. But at the same time, we don’t know  how long we can manage with the temporary arrangement of leaving our daughter at the house of my close friend when I go for work,” she said. Vinaya Sharath, who runs a daycare centre and playschool at Kadavanthra, said several working parents rely on them. “They have been enquiring when the facility will be up and running. The government should unveil a Covid safety protocol and we will fully comply with it,” she said.

