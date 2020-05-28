Cops battling wanton disregard for home quarantine norms

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Amid the government’s all-out efforts to stem the Covid spread, non-compliance by those in home quarantine is threatening to torpedo the good work done in this regard so far. Despite the alarming rise in the number of Covid cases, violation of home quarantine is rampant across the state. According to the data available with the City and Rural police, 247 cases (until May 26) have been registered for violating home quarantine rules in the district.

While 232 cases were registered within the City police limits, 15 cases were reported from the rural parts.

Though all those found guilty of non compliance were shifted to institutional quarantine, police and health department are struggling to check the violations.

“ It is a major source of worry. Despite stern instructions, many of them are not understanding the seriousness of the situation. So far 15 cases have been recorded in rural parts of the district. People belonging to the high-risk category and those coming from other states and abroad should observe 14-day home quarantine. If they fail to do so, they will be put in institutional quarantine,” said K Karthik, district police chief (Rural).

Strangely, the rampant home quarantine violations are occurring even as the police are tracking the movement of those quarantined using Happy@Home mobile app and also with the help of neighbours.

“These people should show some social commitment. By violating the protocol, they are putting the lives of many others at risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rural police have also decided to deploy around 1,000 volunteers to monitor the movement of people in home quarantine. “The volunteers with police officers will visit each home to track the movement of people in home quarantine. Bike patrolling will be carried out with the help of these volunteers. If anyone is found violating the protocol, they will face legal action,” added Karthik.

Spl bike team to keep violators in check

The city police have deployed special bike patrolling team to intensify surveillance on people placed under home quarantine and in isolation, in a bid to curb down quarantine violations.