Ernakulam schools all set to go online

KOCHI: Come June 1, the state’s education system will go online. Homes will turn into classrooms. For smaller classes, virtual learning will not be restricted just to the teacher and student but also to parents overseeing their wards. Even as the pandemic-induced lockdown has created a paradigm shift in the education sector, experts maintain that classroom learning and traditional education will not be left behind. Lack of network or gadget access for students from the lower economic strata of society, fluctuating network connections, the pressure on students to maintain self-discipline, excess screen time and efficient coordination between the teacher and student are indeed vexing.

Jayaprabha Pradeep, principal of Gregorian Public School, Maradu, has ensured that Zoom meetings were held with parents and teachers before the concept was introduced to students. “We began online lessons for Class X and XII from May 1 while Class VII commenced their virtual learning on May 15. It has been highly successful.

However, from June 1, we will have the kindergarten and smaller classes resuming, which poses a tougher challenge. Nevertheless, we conducted Zoom sessions for the parents first and noted a 100 per cent attendance. It is paramount to explain the nuances of online learning to parents first. Classes will only be held for two hours so we will try to figure out an ideal time. Simultaneously, we will have repeat classes for those who can’t make it in the morning,” she said.

Jayaprabha mentioned the possibility of nervous teachers in the presence of the ward’s parents. “We have clarified their doubts and worries and instilled confidence in them. Also, unlike in previous years, we will not begin classes with the new syllabus -- rather, the students will be taught basic skills like how to mute and unmute their sessions and how to handle gadgets without causing interference in the normal life of a parent. In smaller classes, we have already begun one-to-one sessions with the teacher so that the students are familiar with the educator. Group classes will be held from June 1,” she said.

Several schools have laid out norms for the types of gadgets to be handled by children. “The youngest student in a family is to be given a large screen (tablets, laptops) in the presence of parents, while students in higher classes can use mobile phones. We’re also in touch with service providers to guide parents in using the right kind of connection. However, network interruptions will be likely on both sides -- such sessions will be re-held. From May 31, we will be moving to Microsoft Team as the platform is more secure,” she said. Jayaprabha added that even though the younger/current generation may eventually end up liking online classes, classroom interaction is highly important and hopefully, matters return to normal.

