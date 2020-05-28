STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt to ensure facilities for underprivileged

As per the statistics with the Education Department, around 2.5 lakh students across the state have no access to the internet or can’t afford a smart gadget.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-discussed virtual classrooms mooted by the Kerala government for public sector schools in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic may be conducive for some but a large number of students hailing from poverty-stricken families and remote areas have absolutely no access to the virtual world. In order to facilitate the education of such students, the authorities are planning to set up temporary facilities in their locality to enable them to attend online classes.

As per the statistics with the Education Department, around 2.5 lakh students across the state have no access to the internet or can’t afford a smart gadget. The worst-hit are the pupils from remote areas in Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram districts. The state government has given nod to begin online classes for Class I to XII students from June 1.  “There are around 2.5 lakh students in the state who will not be able to access virtual classrooms when the sessions kick off on June 1.

We have given direction to the teachers to identify such students in their respective schools. We will be setting up special infrastructure locally for such students,” says K Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE ). The students would also be given transportation facilities, he added.

He said that virtual classrooms will not be able to replace physical classrooms. “This is only a temporary arrangement to help students and parents wade through tough times. We are holding exams for students who are unable to travel to their educational institutions at their locality. Likewise, we have asked the school authorities to identify suitable spots like libraries for setting up the infrastructure for online classrooms,” said Anvar. He added regular classes would resume soon. “We are hoping that within three months, schools will reopen. Virtual classrooms are not a feasible option,” he added.  

Classes
KITE-Victers channel will telecast classes of 30 minutes duration as per schedule. The content would be uploaded on the KITE website and YouTube so that it’s accessible for everyone anytime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp