Heartwarming meetup for trio of organ recipients at Lisie Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a happy stroke of serendipity, Lisie Hospital at Kochi on Tuesday witnessed a heart-warming get-together when three recipients of donated hearts met up at the hospital. Mathew Achadan and Sandhya, both of whom had undergone heart transplantation at Lisie Hospital years ago, came to visit Leena Shibu, who is recuperating after her surgery.

The story of Leena’s heart transplant in the midst of the lockdown had drawn nationwide attention for its flawless execution and utilisation of a state-hired chopper to transport the organ from Thiruvananthapuram.Like Leena, both Mathew and Sandhya are also recipients of donor hearts airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram.

Lali teacher’s heart beats strong in Leena, since her surgery. Chalakudy native Mathew’s donor was a brain-dead Nilkanta Sharma, whose heart was airlifted to Kochi by an Indian Navy Dornier in 2015.

Today, Mathew leads a normal life, driving his own auto-taxi. Sandhya, who is hale and hearty today and runs her own aquarium of decorative fish, underwent heart transplantation in 2016. Her donor’s name was Vishal.

Mathew, accompanied by wife Bindhu, and Sandhya, along with husband Pramod and four-year-old son Gautam, arrived at the hospital for their annual post-surgery follow-up checkups. Having learnt earlier of their pending visit, Leena had expressed the desire to meet up with them. After the visit, Leena said that her self-confidence had been boosted after meeting the two, who were leading normal lives after their surgeries.

Happiness and hope were writ large on her face as her new friends bade farewell, wishing her a speedy recovery and return to normal life.Dr Jose Chacko Periapuram, who had led the team of surgeons for the heart transplantation, said that Leena’s condition was very satisfactory, and that she would be discharged soon from the hospital. Fr Paul Karedan, director, Lisie Hospital, was also present.