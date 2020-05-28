STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Heartwarming meetup for trio of organ recipients at Lisie Hospital

In a happy stroke of serendipity, Lisie Hospital at Kochi on Tuesday witnessed a heart-warming get-together when three recipients of donated hearts met up at the hospital. 

Published: 28th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a happy stroke of serendipity, Lisie Hospital at Kochi on Tuesday witnessed a heart-warming get-together when three recipients of donated hearts met up at the hospital. Mathew Achadan and Sandhya, both of whom had undergone heart transplantation at Lisie Hospital years ago, came to visit Leena Shibu, who is recuperating after her surgery. 

The story of Leena’s heart transplant in the midst of the lockdown had drawn nationwide attention for its flawless execution and utilisation of a state-hired chopper to transport the organ from Thiruvananthapuram.Like Leena, both Mathew and Sandhya are also recipients of donor hearts airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram.

Lali teacher’s heart beats strong in Leena, since her surgery. Chalakudy native Mathew’s donor was a brain-dead Nilkanta Sharma, whose heart was airlifted to Kochi by an Indian Navy Dornier in 2015. 
Today, Mathew leads a normal life, driving his own auto-taxi. Sandhya, who is hale and hearty today and runs her own aquarium of decorative fish, underwent heart transplantation in 2016. Her donor’s name was Vishal. 

Mathew, accompanied by wife Bindhu, and Sandhya, along with husband Pramod and four-year-old son Gautam, arrived at the hospital for their annual post-surgery follow-up checkups. Having learnt earlier of their pending visit, Leena had expressed the desire to meet up with them. After the visit, Leena said that her self-confidence had been boosted after meeting the two, who were leading normal lives after their surgeries. 

Happiness and hope were writ large on her face as her new friends bade farewell, wishing her a speedy recovery and return to normal life.Dr Jose Chacko Periapuram, who had led the team of surgeons for the heart transplantation, said that Leena’s condition was very satisfactory, and that she would be discharged soon from the hospital. Fr Paul Karedan, director, Lisie Hospital, was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp