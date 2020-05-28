KTM and other tourism bodies donate Rs 50 lakh to CMDRF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) and other tourism organisations on Monday donated `50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to aid the government’s fight against Covid-19. The KTM president, Baby Mathew, along with fellow functionaries of the organisation handed over the cheque to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at a function held in the state capital.

“It is our responsibility to contribute to society when we are facing a challenge. The support we got from across KTM members was inspiring,” said Mathew. The donation amount came from KTM, Homestays and Tourism Society (HATS), Thekkady Destination Promotion Council, South Kerala Hotel Federation, South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA), besides others.