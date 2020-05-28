STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siblings dispel Covid blues with music

Published: 28th May 2020 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music is the best way to reduce distances. In these days of fear created by Covid-19, five siblings living in different places in Ernakulam have found a unique way to keep themselves engaged while maintaining social distancing in the wake of the virus spread. They have formed a musical group ‘WE 5’ and sung melodious songs that have won appreciation from musical lovers. The siblings have proved their talent in their first attempt itself.

They are Sheela Abraham (soft skill trainer, Naipunya Academy, Kakkanad), Saly Chacko (advocate), Shirly Jacob (administrator, Viswa Bharati Institute, Kalamassery), Titus Thomas and Thomas Koruth (business).  They are the children of P T Thomas, retired DSP, and Susamma Thomas of Perakathu House, Edappally. The idea is the brainchild of Titus Thomas, choir master of Sharon Mar Thoma Church, Palarivattom.

Sitting in their respective homes, they first sang a popular Christian song ‘Nandiyode Njaan Sthuthi Paadidum’. The video edited by Emil, son of Titus, was uploaded on YouTube and has become an instant hit among friends and relatives. They have sung three more songs including the unforgettable ‘Lokam Muzhuvan Sukham Pakaranai’ composed by Pukazhenthi in 1972 for the film ‘Sneehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku’. The siblings are all set to release more memorable songs to beat the virus blues.

