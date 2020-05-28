Virtual field

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International grassroots football academy Brazilian Soccer School will start online classes from Monday

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Football prodigies and enthusiasts in Kerala can now learn new skills and tricks at home. The online training program offered by Brazillian Soccer Schools (BSS), one of the best grassroots football training organisations in the world based in the UK, will be offering online training to kids between the ages of four and 14 from June 1. Their six internationally certified coaches will also give fitness and nutritional advice.

“Our main objective is to develop key skills required in football such as touch and ball control. We will also focus on participants individually to increase their abilities. Skills such as dribbling and ability to use both feet will be taught based on playing position,” said BSS coach Stephin Jacob. 

Apart from daily training sessions, the programme will also be offering live interactive sessions with the coaches to discuss progress of fitness routines. “The participants will be divided into separate groups for the interactive sessions over video. They will also be asked to demonstrate the moves they learn,” said Stephin. The participants only need to have a football and small indoor space at home to take part in the online training programme, making it ideal during the lockdown. 

“We teach close control football skills which only require a small space to perform,” said Stephin. The monthly fee is `500. BSS had also conducted a physical football skill challenge programme earlier this month. This will be their first initiative towards online learning. Endorsed by world renowned footballers like Michael Owen, Socrates and the legendary Pele, Brazilian Soccer Schools, that now operate in over 20 countries, have a rich history of producing international stars like England’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Scotland’s Ryan Fraser.“We teach the players to initially focus on acquiring their individual all-round techniques and mastering the ball. As they mature mentally and physically, their training will advance to tactics and intense physical modules,” said Vibin John, state head, BSS.   

