Woman returnee from UAE, man from Delhi test positive in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam district on Wednesday. They are a 34-year-old woman who arrived in the state from Abu Dhabi on May 18 and a 26-year-old man who arrived from New Delhi on May 22.

The woman resident of Thrikkakara was home quarantined after arrival and her swab samples were sent for testing after developing Covid-19 symptoms. She was admitted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, after testing positive. As per the health officials, she had undergone kidney transplant earlier.

The young man who arrived in Kochi on a train from New Delhi is a Kunnathunad native. He was home quarantined after arrival. His samples were tested on May 25 and he had been under observation at Karuvelipady Taluk Hospital. He was shifted to the MCH, Kalamassery, after testing positive.

With this, 18 persons are undergoing treatment at the MCH. As many as 608 people were advised to stay in home quarantine on Wednesday. A total of 7,834 are under observation in the district of whom 150 are in high-risk and 7,684 in low-risk categories.