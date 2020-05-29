CM inaugurates CII’s ayurveda immunity clinics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayurveda clinics have a huge role to enhance immunity and prevent diseases, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating Ayur Shield – ayurveda immunity clinics, an initiative of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).Minister of Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja said the state needs to encourage ayurveda research and popularise the field. “Enhancing immunity will prevent deaths. Hence, such immunity clinics have huge significance,” she said.

The minister also officially announced the launch of ayurveda community website, ayurvedacommunity.org which will be a one-point resource for all information related to Ayur Shield. These clinics will function in all 6,000 ayurveda medical shops and 1,500 ayurveda clinics in the state as specialty departments.

Ayur Shield immunity clinics were ideated and conceptualised by CII with the support of ayurveda associations such as Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Association of India (AMMOI), Ayurveda Hospital Management Association (AHMA) and Ayurveda Management Association of India (AMAI).

“Ayur Shield will be an extension of government’s Ayur Raksha Clinics and will bolster efforts towards enhancing immunity among people as well as develop the sector in Kerala. The model will attract more people to these clinics and the data collected will be a proof to show how ayurveda has enhanced people’s immunity with scientific evidence,” said Dr P M Varier, convenor, CII Ayurveda Panel and chief physician, Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakal. “Kerala will be able to show the world the potency of ayurveda which will revive the sector,” said by Dr S Sajikumar, former chairman, CII Kerala State Council and managing director, Dhathri Ayurveda.