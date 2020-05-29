STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites take to farming, seed packets fly off shelves

Around 3.5 lakh vegetable seed packets were distributed in the district 

Published: 29th May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Deena Theresa

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: On April 22, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need to turn self-sufficient in food grains. The words have propelled a new initiative which will see Kerala going green.While the Agriculture Department, along with the local-self-government bodies, was already planning vegetable cultivation projects, the announcement of Subhiksha Keralam set in motion various initiatives in this regard, resulting in public thronging local agriculture offices with enquiries.

Around 3.5 lakh vegetable seed packets were distributed in the district by the Agriculture Department. 
“These packets contained seeds of varieties such as spinach, long beans, lady’s fingers, cucumber and brinjal. Projects such as Jeevani Sanjeevani and Subiksha Keralam have motivated people to begin farming in whatever piece of land they own. Simultaneously, there are several who grow seedlings in grow bags in the city,” said Mini Thomas, assistant principal agricultural officer, Ernakulam. She said fallow land has been identified for cultivation by the Local-Self Government Department under Subhiksha Keralam.

The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Councils in the district have been flooded with enquires and visitors seeking various seeds, saplings, grow bags and farming equipment. “We have noted at least a 50 per cent increase across all our offices. In the wake of the pandemic, people have realised the perils of the borders being closed. There were uncertainties on the supply of vegetables from Tamil Nadu.

Coupled with it, there is a tendency to buy fruit seeds right before the monsoon season. Tomatoes, lady’s fingers, spinach and coconut seedlings are in high demand. Among the visitors, flat residents dominate over the lot. People are even willing to cultivate in just the five cents of land they have. Even though our centres are crowded, we’re able to maintain social distancing,” said Sunil Paul, deputy manager, Krishi Business Kendra.

 The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in the state set up an online advisory immediately after the CM’s message on self-sustenance. “We received around 500 messages and calls over the initial period. Kerala is primarily a consumer state -- we receive our rice, fruits and vegetables from other states. But the public was wary about the sudden hurdles over the inflow of food. As a result, they spent all their energy on cultivating food. Owing to the lockdown, one has plenty of time to spare,” said Dr Shinoj Subramannian, chief scientist, KVK. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp