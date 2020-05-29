Sudden spike in snakebite cases across district surprises doctors

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a surge in the number of snakebite cases in Ernakulam district with lockdown and summer showers being cited as reasons. Over the past two weeks alone, the specialised snakebite treatment centre at the Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly reported as many as 65 cases. While most of the cases are from Varapuzha, Paravoor, Vypeen and Cherai, over 80 snakebite cases have been reported in the district this year.

“It is quite early in the year for such a high number of snakebites,” said Dr Joseph K Joseph, senior consultant, general medicine and nephrology at Little Flower Hospital, where most snakebite cases in Ernakulam are referred to. “Usually, the spike happens between June and September. More than 350 patients from all parts of the state arrive here for treatment in a year. Though we do get a few cases during the summer rain, the number is limited to 20-25. This time, we are at a loss to explain this sudden spike,” he said.

Last week, a 10-year-old boy was bitten by a snake while playing badminton. He had stepped on a viper, and was rushed to the hospital. Of the 65 cases reported at the hospital, venom had entered the body in at least 10 patients. “One of the reasons for the spike could be that people have become active again after a long period of inactivity enforced by the lockdown,” said Dr A Anitha, superintendent, Ernakulam General Hospital.

“During the summer, snakes come out of their holes because they are cold-blooded creatures. When it rains, the holes get flooded and they move out. Most of the cases involve vipers and cobras.”

Dr Joseph, who is also part of a seven-member team involved in the research for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa kits) in Kerala, said identifying the species of snake is vital in the treatment of snakebites.

“Many viper bites are reported from the northern parts of Kerala while cobra bites are largely reported from the southern parts. Of the two kinds of snakebites, namely venomous and dry, venomous bites are fewer in number. “In the case of dry bites, the venom does not enter the body. Since there is no facility at present to identify the snake involved if the patient or the family cannot positively do so, we place the patient under observation for 24 hours,” he said.

Snakebite protocol

1. Allay fear – Getting scared causes nervousness and leads to increased blood circulation that makes the venom flow fast

2. Tie a knot above the wound with a rope or cloth — It should be tied in such a way that an index finger passes through the knot. Tying it too tight will not help as venom travels through the lymphatics

3. Early treatment — Seek treatment at a hospital within two hours of the bite after administering first aid

4. Do not untie the knot without administering IV fluids

5. Be cautious — Use a torch or make a thumping sound while going out at night