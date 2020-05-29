Take a step online

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dance schools and tutors in the city are taking the art online too, teaching kids and experienced students alike

Published: 29th May 2020 06:54 AM

Bharathanatyam performance by students of Mydhili V

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many dance schools and private dance tutors are taking classes online during lockdown. Classes for small kids, students and experienced artists help both teachers and students stay in touch with their talent.“Since most of my students are younger, I send them dance videos to practise at home with their parents. The corrections will be given over video chat,” said Lekshmi Vinod, a private dance tutor from the city.

Even though online dance classes have become popular, Lekshmi admits that it means more time and effort for tutors. “I take classes for around four students daily which is half the number than earlier. Few students need separate tutoring, depending on the availability of their parents,” she said. Lekshmi owns a dance school called ‘Sayoojya school of dance’, near Kazhakootam. A former student of Kerala Kalamandalam (Thrissur), she has been taking dance classes in the city for the past three years. 

Mydhili V, a 75-year-old dance tutor, has also been keeping herself busy since May 1, she takes classes for around ten students during the weekends. “So far, I have not experienced any difficulties during the class as my students are mostly experienced artists,” she says. However, Mydhili believes that admitting new people is not possible during the period.    

Similarly, Kalaangan, a renowned dance school in the city, has also started offering online classes to their students. “We have been offering online classes in kuchipudi and bharatanatyam alongside music and instruments. We are using most of the time to revise old dance lessons,”said Sharada Thampi, one of the co-founders of the dance school. 

According to her, taking online classes for experienced students was much easier as compared to kids who need more individual attention. “Currently, only recorded videos are sent to the kids as it is difficult to point out the imperfections over video,” said Sharada. The dance school, which has around 250 students, is also hoping to start offering regular classes soon.

